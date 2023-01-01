The former Stadium Australia was custom-built for the 2000 Olympics. It could originally accommodate 110,000 people, but following the games its capacity was reduced to a more manageable 83,500. A colourful sculpture of native feathers spirals over its main entrance and on big match days (such as the NRL Grand Final), the atmosphere is electric. Apart from the regular venue tours, daredevils can walk along the gantry, 45m above the pitch (over-12s only).

The stadium is scheduled to be closed in late 2019 in order to be converted into a rectangular arena for soccer and rugby. It should re-open by 2022.