This colonial bungalow stands on the site of Australia's first official land grant. In 1789 Governor Phillip allocated 12 hectares to emancipated convict James Ruse as an experiment to see how long it would take Ruse to wean himself off government supplies. The experiment was a success, and Ruse became Australia's first private farmer. He sold the land to surgeon John Harris, who built this house around 1835. It's decked out in period style with lovely early colonial furniture.

Entry is by very informative guided tour; the last one begins at 3pm.