This 85-hectare riverside park has a democratic feel as locals descend on it to run, laze, picnic or go to a concert or other events. The site of successful 18th-century attempts to grow food for the new colony, it was appropriated as a type of country estate by the governors before being given over to the public in 1858. Its important colonial-historical remnants include Old Government House, a dairy dating from 1813, a ruined observatory and an elegant former bathhouse.

Tours to visit the dairy ($12) run monthly and by appointment; check dates online.