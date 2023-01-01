Scratched out of the sand in 1888 in grand Victorian style, Sydney’s biggest park is a rambling 189-hectare expanse full of horse riders, joggers, cyclists and in-line skaters. Grab a park map at any of the entrances or the information centre in the middle. During summer the Moonlight Cinema attracts crowds.

Among the wide formal avenues, ponds and statues is the domed Federation Pavilion. The Wild Play garden, with a water play area, treehouse and bamboo forest, is a great nature play space for kids on the east side. Other highlights include a raucous fruit bat colony. At the southern edge of the park is Royal Randwick Racecourse, while on its eastern edge the park joins Queens Park and continues for another 26 hectares.

Exploring the park on foot is a pleasure; you can also hire bikes, skates or go horse riding.