Despite its status as the premier antique-shopping strip in Australia (the first shop opened in 1957), tree-lined Queen St retains a village vibe, with pricey boutiques, delis, summer chestnuts hanging heavy on the bough and kids who say, ‘Hey, nice Ferrari!’. There was once a famous annual street fair here, until noise-phobic residents shut it down in the early 1980s. A nice little strip of budget places to eat between Moncur and Holdsworth Sts offers sustenance.