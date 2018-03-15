Welcome to Thailand
Friendly and fun-loving, cultured and historic, Thailand radiates a golden hue, from its glittering temples and tropical beaches through to the ever-comforting Thai smile.
A Bountiful Table
Adored around the world, Thai cuisine expresses fundamental aspects of Thai culture: it is generous, warm, refreshing and relaxed. Thai dishes rely on fresh, local ingredients – pungent lemongrass, searing chillies and plump seafood. A varied national menu is built around the four fundamental flavours: spicy, sweet, salty and sour. Roving appetites go on eating tours of Bangkok noodle shacks, seafood pavilions in Phuket, and Burmese market stalls in Mae Sot. Cooking classes reveal the simplicity behind the seemingly complicated dishes, and mastering the market is an important survival skill.
Fields & Forests
In between the cluttered cities and towns is the rural heartland, which is a mix of rice paddies, tropical forests and squat villages tied to the agricultural clock. In the north, the forests and fields bump up against toothy blue mountains decorated with silvery waterfalls. In the south, scraggy limestone cliffs poke out of the cultivated landscape like prehistoric skyscrapers. The usually arid northeast emits an emerald hue during the rainy season when tender green rice shoots carpet the landscape.
Sacred Spaces
The celestial world is a close confidant in this Buddhist nation, and religious devotion is colourful and ubiquitous. Gleaming temples and golden Buddhas frame both the rural and the modern landscape. Ancient banyan trees are ceremoniously wrapped in sacred cloth to honour the resident spirits, fortune-bringing shrines decorate humble homes as well as monumental malls, while garland-festooned dashboards ward off traffic accidents. Visitors can join the conversation through meditation retreats in Chiang Mai, religious festivals in northeastern Thailand, underground cave shrines in Kanchanaburi and Phetchaburi, and hilltop temples in northern Thailand.
Sand between Your Toes
With a long coastline (actually, two coastlines) and jungle-topped islands anchored in azure waters, Thailand is a tropical getaway for the hedonist and the hermit, the prince and the pauper. This paradise offers a varied menu: playing in the gentle surf of Ko Lipe, diving with whale sharks off Ko Tao, scaling the sea cliffs of Krabi, kiteboarding in Hua Hin, partying on Ko Phi-Phi, recuperating at a health resort on Ko Samui and feasting on the beach wherever sand meets sea.
Ayutthaya Temples Tour & River Cruise from Bangkok with Lunch
The Unesco World Heritage site of Ayutthaya is 53 miles (85 kilometers) north of Bangkok. Ayutthaya was a thriving Siamese kingdom from 1350 until 1767, when it was captured by the Burmese. Today, Ayutthaya is know for its spectacular ruins and temples. Many of its temples are still intact, such as Wat Phra Sanphet, Wat Mongkhon Bophit, Wat Panangcherng and Wat Chai Mongkol, known for its large bronze statue of the Reclining Buddha. You will also see the summer palace of King Rama IV with its mixture of Thai, Chinese and Gothic architecture. The palace is a well-preserved 'museum', providing a glimpse into a time when Thailand was known as Siam. On your full-day guided excursion from Bangkok you will visit Thailand's former ancient capital by van and returning to Bangkok by boat. During the boat cruise from Ayutthaya you will see temples such as Wat Arun lining the Chao Phraya River.
Bangkok by Night: Food, Temples and Markets
After meeting your guide and small group at a central location in Bangkok, hop aboard your tuk-tuk, a fun and commonly used open-air vehicle that easily accommodates two passengers. Your city tour takes place after the temperature drops, bypassing heavily trafficked routes as you drive to locations most frequented during the daytime. Your guide provides an overview of Thailand’s capital as you take in the beauty of Bangkok by night and explore markets, temples and its food. Stop at famous temples such as Wat Pho to admire its golden pagodas lit up at night, and visit a famous 24-hour flower market, where vivid colors are in full bloom under the fluorescent lights.At nightfall, Bangkok comes alive with food vendors, and you’ll stop to sample some of the best food in the city before finishing with a delicious dessert in a mystery stop. Your tuk-tuk tour ends near the Flower Market, and there’s still time to check out the tireless city’s nightlife on your own.
Bridge on the River Kwai and Thailand-Burma Railway Tour
Fascinating, nostalgic and memorable sums up this full day tour to Kanchanaburi, 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Bangkok. The province itself is an agricultural area with sugar cane, rice paddies and pineapple plantations all forming significant portions of the stunning Thai rural landscape. Whether a war buff or rail enthusiast, everyone has a different reason to see this symbolic bridge. The famous bridge and the beginning of the 'Death Railway', which lies 1 mile outside the town of Kanchanaburi, is a poignant reminder of the thousands of POW's and forced laborers who lost their lives in the Second World War. The building of the bridge in 1943 was one part of a huge Japanese wartime project to link existing Thai and Burmese railway lines to create a direct route from Bangkok, Thailand to Rangoon, Burma (now Myanmar) in an effort to support the Japanese occupation of Burma. Thousands of POW's and laborers died in the process. During your tour a visit will be made to one of the Allied War Grave cemeteries (often an emotional experience) before visiting the JEATH war museum, which houses pictures and paintings from this period. An exhilarating long tailed speed boat ride will then take you down river to the famous bridge itself where you have ample time to explore at your own leisure. A ride on a local train is also included before returning to Bangkok city.
Baipai Thai Cooking School Class in Bangkok
This half-day cooking class will introduce you to the wonderful world of Thai flavors allowing you to take your knowledge home with you so you can make authentic Thai dishes back home in your own kitchen. Your class will be held at The Baipai Thai Cooking School, an ideal home-style learning environment that aims at cooking a style of Thai food that is different from most of the hotels and restaurants in Thailand. Spend the morning learning to prepare 4 authentic Thai dishes. During all classes, the school's instructional emphasis is always focused on the same three things: traditional Thai technique, innovative use of ingredients, and aesthetic presentation. You will be guided by professional teaching staff who possess years of experience in this specialized area of Thai culinary delights! They are as enthusiastic about Thai food as they are sharing their knowledge with you. All classes are conducted in English and are a "hands on.' This is an experience not be missed. Please note: The class does NOT cater for vegetarians
