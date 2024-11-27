Over 30 million visitors flock to Thailand every year, lured by its beaches, temples, food, markets and the desire to “get away from it all”. But there is escaping the drudgery of day-to-day life, and there is being completely isolated and out of reach. If you would like to travel throughout the Land of Smiles without 1) paying through the nose or 2) relying on the connection in Starbucks or a large hotel lobby to stay abreast of what’s happening at home, here’s what you need to know when it comes to cell phones, wi-fi, eSIMs and staying connected.

If you stick with your domestic phone plan, expect roaming charges to add up quickly once you arrive in Thailand. Shutterstock

Will my phone work in Thailand?

If you do decide to just go with the flow and use your domestic plan, those roaming charges will kick in the moment you turn your phone on. This means that every time you make or take a call or text message, or use your data to check out your next destination or to write an email, you will be charged. How much? If you’re on Verizon, that’s US$2.05 per megabyte (MB), or US$1.79 per minute; on T-Mobile, it’s US$5 a day on 512MB data.

While this may sound doable, it can quickly add up, especially if you are streaming a YouTube video on where to eat next or using a map to get to your hotel. One gigabyte (GB) of data gives you a mere half hour of web browsing or checking emails, or an hour of streaming video. You would be surprised how often you use your phone without realizing it, and that surprise can put a significant dent in your travel budget.

What mobile networks are available in Thailand?

Thailand is very well-connected — at least when it comes to wi-fi — with 3G to 5G coverage in 95% of the country. This comes via one of four major providers: AIS, True, DTAC or TOT Mobile, with AIS and True holding the vast majority of market share. As a result, both AIS and True can field customer service questions in English and offer a variety of packages for travelers.

Most major malls in big cities such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket will house both an AIS and True shop, or you can get started data shopping immediately once you land at the airport. Deals include 119B (US$3.43) for the AIS One-2-Call plan, giving you 30 days of 900 minutes of calls (limited to 30 minutes/day), and 300B (US$8.66) for the True data plan which provides 30GB of 5G data capped at a speed of 5 megabits per second (Mbps).

It's easy to buy a SIM card locally at malls, kiosks and convenience stores. Shutterstock

How can I get a local SIM card?

You can purchase a local SIM card just about anywhere, from kiosks at the airport (where AIS, True and DTAC all maintain a presence) to the aforementioned malls, to the nearest convenience store, or even online. This makes calls, texts and general internet browsing vastly more affordable, enabling users to avoid international roaming charges. The most reasonable place to buy your SIM is arguably at 7 Eleven, which will not be hard to find (there are over 14,000 of them in Thailand). You will need your passport to purchase one, and if you use your credit card, there's a minimum spend of 200B (US$5.77). If you need to withdraw cash, ATMs are often just outside; a standard 220B (US$6.35) fee is usually charged.

Just make remember that there is a limit of 5 cards per operator. You should also check if your card works before leaving the shop, and to jot down the local phone number somewhere handy and memorable.

Is eSIM available in Thailand and how does it work?

An even more user-friendly option than the local SIM card is a non-physical eSIM card, which works with all smartphones and doesn’t require you to remember a new phone number. All you need to do is choose a provider and plan, purchase the plan, scan the QR code provided and follow the instructions on your phone to activate the card.

Multiple local providers offer non-physical Thailand eSIM cards, but we recommend Saily as our eSIM partner. Use code LP5 to receive 5% off your Saily mobile data plan. Costs to use Saily in Thailand start at US$2.84 for 1GB for 7 days.

Public wi-fi is available in every major city, but it's worth downloading maps and entertainment if you're traveling somewhere more remote. Kiszon Pascal/Getty Images

Where can I find reliable wi-fi in Thailand?

If you are willing to register while logging on, public wi-fi is readily available in every major city (and most small ones), especially in airports, malls, cafes, restaurants and bars (usually provided you buy a drink or snack). Most hotels and even homestays come equipped with wi-fi as well — many Thais can’t live without wi-fi for long! An easy thing to remember is that the word “wi-fi” is the same in Thai as it is in English.

A caveat: rainstorms may hurt connectivity, and very remote areas such as in the far north or some national parks can also be affected (AIS generally works better in regions like Northeastern Thailand). If you are staying somewhere particularly out of the way, remember to download your playlists, maps and videos and/or bring a good book. And wherever you are, avoid checking sensitive information such as bank accounts over public networks, as cybercriminals may be lurking.

How fast and reliable is the internet?

As of June 2024, Thailand ranked seventh in the world for fixed broadband speed. However, in very rural areas such as the far North and Northeast or national parks, it may be a different story. If you aren’t sure how remote your hideaway will be, it’s always a good idea to call them and check. Another good thing to remember is that big rainstorms can impact connectivity, so the monsoon season (May to October) may see spottier mobile internet coverage than hot season (March to April) or “cool” season (November to February).

Are there any internet restrictions or censorship laws?

Some websites are restricted in Thailand and cannot be accessed while in the kingdom. Otherwise, online interaction is not restricted, as long as discussions steer clear of the Thai monarchy. Pornography is also verboten. While VPNs are legal, you should check if your service is secure, since some providers surreptitiously share information about their users to undisclosed third parties.

You won't have any trouble staying connected near major cities such as Bangkok or Chiang Mai. Shutterstock

Can I stay connected at major tourist sites?

Connectivity at major attractions in big cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai, and on islands like Phuket and Samui, will be swift and painless. However, the more remote you go, the more iffy your wi-fi will be. If this is the case for you, a good local SIM service, international plan or eSIM would be recommended.

Will I encounter language barriers when getting connected?

Major providers such as AIS and True offer English-language websites and apps (there is an option to switch the language from Thai to English). Additionally, their customer service representatives for the most part speak English. AIS and True kiosks and stores, especially in big cities, will also be able to handle English-language queries and concerns.

How much does it cost to stay connected in Thailand?

A SIM card from a local provider like AIS or True will cost between 200–700B (US$5.77–20.22) for 30 days, while international options like Saily can run around US$2.99 per GB. Tourist SIMs are available at convenience stores like 7 Eleven, which are a constant in every Thai town (pro tip: they are also generally more reasonable than what you’d find at the airport). Another plus is that you can top up your data in the store or via apps, through the QR code on the packaging.

Phone calls and texting take place practically everywhere in Thailand. Getty Images

What local tech customs or etiquette should I be aware of?

Thai power outlets are compatible with a number of plugs, including flat parallel prongs (like in the US or Type A), two round pins (like in most of Europe or Type C), two flat parallel prongs with a third round pin (Type B) and three pins (Type O). The standard voltage is 220V at a frequency of 50Hz, so visitors from the US would do well to bring a travel adaptor.

As for phone etiquette, well, Thais quite happily conduct mobile phone conversations in restaurants and on public transport, but (thankfully) have yet to extend this into movie theaters, where people are urged to put their phone on “silent” mode. However, texting happens just about anywhere and people of an older generation are also prone to watching videos without earphones.

How do I contact emergency services if needed?

The number in Thailand is 191 for all emergencies, whether it’s for the hospital, the police or the fire department. If the operator does not speak English, you can call 1155 instead. To be safe, download offline map access to planned destinations ahead of time in case there is a problem with wi-fi.

This article was produced by Lonely Planet as part of our partnership with Saily. Lonely Planet's advice and opinions are solely our own.