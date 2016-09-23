Welcome to Phuket Town
The Old Town is Phuket's hipster heart, attracting artists and musicians in particular. That has led to some startling gentrification. Century-old shophouses and homes are being restored and it can feel like every other building is now a trendy polished-concrete cafe or a quirky guesthouse. But Phuket Town is still a wonderfully refreshing cultural break from the island's beaches, all of which it is connected to via a network of sŏrng·tăa·ou.
Top experiences in Phuket Town
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Phuket Town activities
Phuket Introduction City Sightseeing Tour
Phuket town offers an interesting mix of architecture including Sino-Portuguese. This town has been the backdrop for many western movies as it is said to be very similar to Indochina.
The Real Phuket Sightseeing Tour with Cocktail
This sightseeing tour give visitors to Phuket a proper presentation of our island without the hassle of the usual factory local shop when traveling in Thailand. The actual tour starts at approximately, but not limited to, 10 AM. Your pick-up time will be 30-75 minutes before the starting time depending on your hotel location on the island. The following is our tour itinerary, our guide and driver can alter the order of the visit without prior notice, if deem appropriate (hotel location, special road block, everyone gets hungry, etc.) but we always finish at the rum distillery :) Places you will get to see on our tour program: - Promthep Cape - The Big Buddha- Chalong Temple- Phuket Old Town walk-tour- Rang hill viewpoint- Local rum distillery tourDue to popularity among the locals and tourists alike of Promthep cape for its scenic sunset, we will NOT be going there for the sunset. This is to avoid the crowd and the massive traffic on the way back during the rush hour. We will stop for lunch break at a local restaurant with beautiful bay view (and clean restroom) Lunch will be at your own expense. The tour usually finishes around 5-6 PM before we head back and drop you off at the hotel.
Private Customized Tour of Phuket by SUV or Minivan
You will be collected from your Phuket hotel by your driver at approximately 9am.Starting with the Phuket View Point, take in the view of the 3 famous beaches Kata, Karon and Patong. Visit Promthep Cape with the magnificent view of the southern offshore islands and the perfect half moon bay.Head out to visit Big Buddha which is built from White Marble on top of the hill and a then pay a visit to Wat Chalong, the most reverend temple on the island. Now it time for a leisurely drive around Phuket town and its Sino-Portuguese historic buildings built by late 19th-century.After your chosen duration, you will be delivered back to your hotel safely, with good knowledge of the city.The above is a suggested itinerary. You can amend this however you wish to see the sites you want to see.
Private Tour: Phuket Introduction City Sightseeing Tour
You'll be picked up from your Phuket hotel and travel with your own private English-speaking guide by air-conditioned vehicle. Take in the islands natural beauty as you drive along the beach roads through Patong, Karon, Kata and Rawai beaches. Each beach offering a different type of holiday experience to the other. For fabulous photo opportunities we will stop at the Karon viewpoint and cultural sights such as the sacred buddhist temple of Phuket 'Wat Chalong'. Phuket town offers an interesting mix of architecture including Sino-Portuguese. This town has been the backdrop for many western movies as it is said to be very similar to Indochina.
Phang Nga Bay Deluxe Tour to James Bond and Hong Island from Phuket
Get picked up from your hotel in Phuket Town, Patong, Karon or Kata Beach by shared minivan. Start your full-day trip with a coffee or tea at Phuket Island Hopper Pier on Koh Siray and depart by speedboat to Phang Nga Bay. Phang Nga Bay is filled with more than 100 islands and rocky, limestone outcrops jutting high out of the emerald green sea.First stop will be at Koh Hong, which is an uninhabited island, except for the birds, white-faced gibbons and giant monitor lizards that can often be spotted on the main white sand beach. Its interior is home to a large lagoon to which its Thai name 'Hong' refers. This is best accessed at low tide by kayak, as the diminishing water level makes its color change drastically from a deep emerald green to a clear turquoise.Cruise further to James Bond Island, the highlight of your tour. With its signature rocky pinnacle, it has been a major attraction ever since it was featured in the 1974 Bond movie 'The Man with the Golden Gun.' Luckily it is under National Park protection and as a result no boats are allowed to go too close to the island. The best way to view James Bond Island is from the small beach on Khao Phing Kan.Khao Phing Kan is a very high leaning rock that has some small caves inside. It’s pretty amazing and fun to check them all out. On its crowded eastern beach, there are stalls and stands selling knick-knack souvenirs, mostly made from shells and woods.Visit Diamond Cave and the mangrove forest at Panak Island with your guide and explore the mysterious hearts of the island.The tour includes a Thai style lunch at the charming Panyee Island, a nearby Muslim fishing village on stilts. You will have the opportunity to see daily life of a community unchanged over time.Finish your day on a secluded beach at Lawa Island or Naka Island (depending on the tides). You will have time to relax on the beach and top off your tan or go swimming. You will then be returned to your hotel to share the photos of your unforgettable trip with your loved ones.07:30 - 08:00: Hotel pickup in Phuket08:00 - 09:00: Welcome drink & instructions at Phuket Island Hopper Pier09:00 - 10:00: Depart from Phuket Island Hopper Pier to Phang Nga Bay10:00 - 11:00: Explore the Mangrove forest & Diamond Cave at Panak Island11:00 - 12:00: Sightseeing at James Bond Island12:00 - 13:30: Lunch on Panyee Island (Sea Gypsy Village)13.30 - 15.00: Padding and Exploring Hong Island (Canoe)15:00 - 16:00: Enjoy swimming and relaxing at Naka Island16:00 - 16:30: Cruise back to Phuket Island Hopper Pier16:30 - 17:00: Transfer to hotel
Ao Nang to Phuket by High Speed Ferry
Save time in Thailand with an express transfer from Ao Nang to Phuket by Ao Nang Princess high speed ferry through the Andaman Sea. Meet at Nopparat Thara pier in Ao Nang at least 30-minutes before scheduled departure or get conveniently picked up from your hotel in Ao Nang, Krabi Town or Ao Nam Mao 1-hour before departure.The easy, fast, and safe journey can be booked up to 12 hours before departure and needs only a short stop-over at Railay Beach which is required to pick up/drop off other transferring guests. Take advantage of daily departures and a convenient drop-off directly at Rassada Port in Phuket from where you can enjoy a transfer to your hotel in Phuket Town, Patong, Karon or Kata Beach by shared minivan.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Choose between a 1-way or round-trip option and sit back in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of Thailand's beautiful landscapes.