Phang Nga Bay Deluxe Tour to James Bond and Hong Island from Phuket

Get picked up from your hotel in Phuket Town, Patong, Karon or Kata Beach by shared minivan. Start your full-day trip with a coffee or tea at Phuket Island Hopper Pier on Koh Siray and depart by speedboat to Phang Nga Bay. Phang Nga Bay is filled with more than 100 islands and rocky, limestone outcrops jutting high out of the emerald green sea.First stop will be at Koh Hong, which is an uninhabited island, except for the birds, white-faced gibbons and giant monitor lizards that can often be spotted on the main white sand beach. Its interior is home to a large lagoon to which its Thai name 'Hong' refers. This is best accessed at low tide by kayak, as the diminishing water level makes its color change drastically from a deep emerald green to a clear turquoise.Cruise further to James Bond Island, the highlight of your tour. With its signature rocky pinnacle, it has been a major attraction ever since it was featured in the 1974 Bond movie 'The Man with the Golden Gun.' Luckily it is under National Park protection and as a result no boats are allowed to go too close to the island. The best way to view James Bond Island is from the small beach on Khao Phing Kan.Khao Phing Kan is a very high leaning rock that has some small caves inside. It’s pretty amazing and fun to check them all out. On its crowded eastern beach, there are stalls and stands selling knick-knack souvenirs, mostly made from shells and woods.Visit Diamond Cave and the mangrove forest at Panak Island with your guide and explore the mysterious hearts of the island.The tour includes a Thai style lunch at the charming Panyee Island, a nearby Muslim fishing village on stilts. You will have the opportunity to see daily life of a community unchanged over time.Finish your day on a secluded beach at Lawa Island or Naka Island (depending on the tides). You will have time to relax on the beach and top off your tan or go swimming. You will then be returned to your hotel to share the photos of your unforgettable trip with your loved ones.07:30 - 08:00: Hotel pickup in Phuket08:00 - 09:00: Welcome drink & instructions at Phuket Island Hopper Pier09:00 - 10:00: Depart from Phuket Island Hopper Pier to Phang Nga Bay10:00 - 11:00: Explore the Mangrove forest & Diamond Cave at Panak Island11:00 - 12:00: Sightseeing at James Bond Island12:00 - 13:30: Lunch on Panyee Island (Sea Gypsy Village)13.30 - 15.00: Padding and Exploring Hong Island (Canoe)15:00 - 16:00: Enjoy swimming and relaxing at Naka Island16:00 - 16:30: Cruise back to Phuket Island Hopper Pier16:30 - 17:00: Transfer to hotel