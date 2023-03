Thailand's sun-yellow oldest foreign bank is a fine example of Phuket Town's historic Sino-Portuguese architecture. Though you can admire the restored century-old exterior at any time, inside is a small, modest museum devoted to Phuket's Baba (Peranakan) culture, which was born in the 19th century as the Phuketian and Chinese populations mixed.

Right opposite is the yellow-walled, similarly styled Thai Police Building, with its distinctive four-tiered clock tower.