Come here to the island’s southernmost point to see the glittering Andaman Sea wrapped around Phuket. The cape is crowned by a mod lighthouse shaped like a concrete crab, and an evocative, flower-garlanded elephant shrine, so you’ll want to stay a while. At sunset the tour buses descend; if you're craving privacy, arrive by 4pm, or follow the faint fisherfolk’s trail downhill to watch the sun drop in peace from the rocky peninsula that reaches into the ocean.
Laem Phromthep
Top choice in Phuket
Share