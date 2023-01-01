Laem Phromthep

Come here to the island’s southernmost point to see the glittering Andaman Sea wrapped around Phuket. The cape is crowned by a mod lighthouse shaped like a concrete crab, and an evocative, flower-garlanded elephant shrine, so you’ll want to stay a while. At sunset the tour buses descend; if you're craving privacy, arrive by 4pm, or follow the faint fisherfolk’s trail downhill to watch the sun drop in peace from the rocky peninsula that reaches into the ocean.