From this majestic clifftop lookout, views sweep across Kata to the northern reaches of Karon and, to the south, wrap around the coast to Laem Phromthep. Come for sunset, though it's a beautiful spot at any time. It's 3km south of central Kata on Rte 4233.

Don’t linger late at night. There have been reports of attacks and robberies in the wee hours.