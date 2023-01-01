Phuket Art Village

A group of talented Thai artists have come together to set up this bohemian, banyan-shaded arts commune, just off Rawai's main strip. Feel free to wander the wonderfully creative home-studio-galleries packed mostly with boldly contemporary original artwork and, if you're lucky, you can meet some of the eight resident artists. The opening hours vary.

Standouts include Red Gallery, with its dreamlike animal canvases; Prasopuk Gallery, where plastic waste is reimagined into art; and Love Art Studio, crafted entirely from colour-washed reclaimed wood.