Beautiful 8km-long Hat Bang Thao is one of the longest, dreamiest beaches on Phuket. This slice of pearlescent sand is just asking for you to laze around on it and do nothing, with midrange bungalows at the south end and luxury resorts (including the Laguna Phuket complex) in the middle. A couple of beach clubs dot its southern and northern tips.

Its protected northern corner is known as Hat Layan, with bleach-blonde sands framed by pines near the shoreline, an offshore islet and a beach club.