Comparatively quiet and laid-back by Phuket standards, Hat Kamala is a well-enclosed sugar-white strand with a mostly rustic feel, framed between green-clad headlands and a spectacular turquoise bay, and with a couple of glitzy beach clubs now buzzing at its northern end.

During the May-to-October monsoon, you can hire surfboards (300B per hour) and paddleboards (400B per hour) and take surfing lessons (1500B) on the beach; its southern end is best for beginners, while its northern strip attracts more advanced surfers.