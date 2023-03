Local beach addicts will tell you that cliff-framed Laem Singh, 1km south of Surin, conceals one of the island's most beautiful beaches. Boats run to Laem Singh from southern Hat Surin (return 100B per person, 400B for the whole boat). There is also a jungle path from southern Hat Surin; reaching the start of the path requires scrambling over some rocks, which may be somewhat challenging for small children.