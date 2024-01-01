A beautiful, golden Bodhisattva statue in the middle of a traffic circle, adorned with rainbow-coloured ribbons and guarded by carved elephants festooned with flowers, incense and candles. Given the sea backdrop, this is a pleasant spot to connect with the divine or simply make a wish and savour the sound of…passing cars.
Good Luck Shrine
Hat Patong
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.96 MILES
Beautiful 8km-long Hat Bang Thao is one of the longest, dreamiest beaches on Phuket. This slice of pearlescent sand is just asking for you to laze around…
6.44 MILES
Branching off Th Thalang, in the heart of the Old Town, this small, vibrant street flaunts some of Phuket's most gorgeously revamped Sino-Portuguese…
5.55 MILES
High atop the Nakkerd Hills, northwest of Chalong Circle, and visible from half the island, the 45m-high, Burmese-alabaster Big Buddha sits grandly on…
9.91 MILES
Come here to the island’s southernmost point to see the glittering Andaman Sea wrapped around Phuket. The cape is crowned by a mod lighthouse shaped like…
8.91 MILES
Ask a Phuketian or a local expat for their favourite island beach and many will choose Hat Nai Harn. A beautifully curved golden-white crescent with…
6.24 MILES
Founded in 1934 and formerly a Chinese-language school, this flashy museum is filled with photos, videos and English-language exhibits on Phuket’s history…
6.14 MILES
Built in 1903 with tin-mining riches, this beautifully preserved Sino-Portuguese mansion should make any antique- or architecture-lover's must-visit list…
6.09 MILES
One of the island's most important Chinese shrines, this red-washed, elevated complex is dedicated to Tean Hu Huan Soy, god of performers and dancers. It…
Nearby Hat Patong attractions
0.83 MILES
It may not be a blissful stretch of untouched paradise, but Patong's ever-popular broad white-sand beach is action-packed, with sunloungers, umbrellas and…
0.89 MILES
This slightly overgrown yet peaceful compound, just off Th Phra Barami at the northeastern end of Patong, is a welcome respite from the chaos outside…
2.66 MILES
If Patong is getting to you, escape to this more peaceful slice of golden sand and clear aqua water. It's just 15 minutes or a 1500B (return) long-tail…
3.28 MILES
Kamala was one of Phuket's worst-hit areas during the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami. The 2006 Heart of the Universe Memorial pays tribute to lost loved ones…
3.5 MILES
Comparatively quiet and laid-back by Phuket standards, Hat Kamala is a well-enclosed sugar-white strand with a mostly rustic feel, framed between green…
3.98 MILES
Set back from the road at the northern end of Hat Karon is this relatively new, impeccably maintained temple complex with a small shrine occupied by a…
4.26 MILES
This 4km-long west-coast stretch of squeaky-fine sand is popular with families and, while it does get busy, there's always plenty of space to spread out.
4.31 MILES
Perched by the central section of the beach, Karon's golden statue is often thought to embody the fabled sleeping dragon that, according to local Chinese…