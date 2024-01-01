Good Luck Shrine

Hat Patong

A beautiful, golden Bodhisattva statue in the middle of a traffic circle, adorned with rainbow-coloured ribbons and guarded by carved elephants festooned with flowers, incense and candles. Given the sea backdrop, this is a pleasant spot to connect with the divine or simply make a wish and savour the sound of…passing cars.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Hat Bang Thao

    Hat Bang Thao

    5.96 MILES

    Beautiful 8km-long Hat Bang Thao is one of the longest, dreamiest beaches on Phuket. This slice of pearlescent sand is just asking for you to laze around…

    Soi Romanee

    6.44 MILES

    Branching off Th Thalang, in the heart of the Old Town, this small, vibrant street flaunts some of Phuket's most gorgeously revamped Sino-Portuguese…

  • Big Buddha

    Big Buddha

    5.55 MILES

    High atop the Nakkerd Hills, northwest of Chalong Circle, and visible from half the island, the 45m-high, Burmese-alabaster Big Buddha sits grandly on…

  • Laem Phromthep

    Laem Phromthep

    9.91 MILES

    Come here to the island’s southernmost point to see the glittering Andaman Sea wrapped around Phuket. The cape is crowned by a mod lighthouse shaped like…

  • Hat Nai Harn

    Hat Nai Harn

    8.91 MILES

    Ask a Phuketian or a local expat for their favourite island beach and many will choose Hat Nai Harn. A beautifully curved golden-white crescent with…

  • Phuket Thaihua Museum

    Phuket Thaihua Museum

    6.24 MILES

    Founded in 1934 and formerly a Chinese-language school, this flashy museum is filled with photos, videos and English-language exhibits on Phuket’s history…

  • Chinpracha House

    Chinpracha House

    6.14 MILES

    Built in 1903 with tin-mining riches, this beautifully preserved Sino-Portuguese mansion should make any antique- or architecture-lover's must-visit list…

  • Jui Tui Shrine

    Jui Tui Shrine

    6.09 MILES

    One of the island's most important Chinese shrines, this red-washed, elevated complex is dedicated to Tean Hu Huan Soy, god of performers and dancers. It…

Nearby Hat Patong attractions

1. Hat Patong

0.83 MILES

It may not be a blissful stretch of untouched paradise, but Patong's ever-popular broad white-sand beach is action-packed, with sunloungers, umbrellas and…

2. Wat Suwan Khiri Wong

0.89 MILES

This slightly overgrown yet peaceful compound, just off Th Phra Barami at the northeastern end of Patong, is a welcome respite from the chaos outside…

3. Hat Freedom

2.66 MILES

If Patong is getting to you, escape to this more peaceful slice of golden sand and clear aqua water. It's just 15 minutes or a 1500B (return) long-tail…

4. Tsunami Memorial

3.28 MILES

Kamala was one of Phuket's worst-hit areas during the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami. The 2006 Heart of the Universe Memorial pays tribute to lost loved ones…

5. Hat Kamala

3.5 MILES

Comparatively quiet and laid-back by Phuket standards, Hat Kamala is a well-enclosed sugar-white strand with a mostly rustic feel, framed between green…

6. Wat Suwan Khiri Ket

3.98 MILES

Set back from the road at the northern end of Hat Karon is this relatively new, impeccably maintained temple complex with a small shrine occupied by a…

7. Hat Karon

4.26 MILES

This 4km-long west-coast stretch of squeaky-fine sand is popular with families and, while it does get busy, there's always plenty of space to spread out.

8. Karon Dragon Statue

4.31 MILES

Perched by the central section of the beach, Karon's golden statue is often thought to embody the fabled sleeping dragon that, according to local Chinese…