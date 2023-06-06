Shop
Patong (ป่าตอง) is a free-for-all and by far Phuket's most notorious and divisive destination. Between the concrete, silicone and sleaze, almost anything is available for the right price and, while that’s true of other places in Thailand, Patong doesn’t try to hide it. Of course, that doesn't mean you're going to like it; some people avoid this part of Phuket entirely.
Hat Patong
If Patong is getting to you, escape to this more peaceful slice of golden sand and clear aqua water. It's just 15 minutes or a 1500B (return) long-tail…
Hat Patong
This slightly overgrown yet peaceful compound, just off Th Phra Barami at the northeastern end of Patong, is a welcome respite from the chaos outside…
Hat Patong
A beautiful, golden Bodhisattva statue in the middle of a traffic circle, adorned with rainbow-coloured ribbons and guarded by carved elephants festooned…
Hat Patong
It may not be a blissful stretch of untouched paradise, but Patong's ever-popular broad white-sand beach is action-packed, with sunloungers, umbrellas and…
