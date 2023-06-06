Hat Patong

Patong (ป่าตอง) is a free-for-all and by far Phuket's most notorious and divisive destination. Between the concrete, silicone and sleaze, almost anything is available for the right price and, while that’s true of other places in Thailand, Patong doesn’t try to hide it. Of course, that doesn't mean you're going to like it; some people avoid this part of Phuket entirely.

  • Hat Freedom

    Hat Freedom

    Hat Patong

    If Patong is getting to you, escape to this more peaceful slice of golden sand and clear aqua water. It's just 15 minutes or a 1500B (return) long-tail…

  • Wat Suwan Khiri Wong

    Wat Suwan Khiri Wong

    Hat Patong

    This slightly overgrown yet peaceful compound, just off Th Phra Barami at the northeastern end of Patong, is a welcome respite from the chaos outside…

  • Good Luck Shrine

    Good Luck Shrine

    Hat Patong

    A beautiful, golden Bodhisattva statue in the middle of a traffic circle, adorned with rainbow-coloured ribbons and guarded by carved elephants festooned…

  • Hat Patong

    Hat Patong

    Hat Patong

    It may not be a blissful stretch of untouched paradise, but Patong's ever-popular broad white-sand beach is action-packed, with sunloungers, umbrellas and…

