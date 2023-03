If Patong is getting to you, escape to this more peaceful slice of golden sand and clear aqua water. It's just 15 minutes or a 1500B (return) long-tail-boat ride south around the headland from Hat Patong. You can also get here via a challenging walk from a parking area 900m south of the Avista Hideaway Resort, beyond the southern end of Patong (though the path isn't always open).