Phuket Thaihua Museum

Founded in 1934 and formerly a Chinese-language school, this flashy museum is filled with photos, videos and English-language exhibits on Phuket’s history, from the Chinese migration (many influential Phuketian families are of Chinese origin), the tin-mining era and the Vegetarian Festival to local cuisine, fashion and literature. The building itself is a stunning combination of Chinese and European architectural styles, including art deco, Palladianism and a Chinese gable roof and stucco, plus a British-iron gate.