Overview

Long before flip-flops, glossy resorts and selfie sticks, Phuket was an island of rubber trees, tin mines and cash-hungry merchants. Luring entrepreneurs from the Arabian Peninsula, China, India and Portugal, Phuket Town (เมืองภูเก็ด) became a colorful blend of cultural influences.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • .......

    Soi Romanee

    Phuket Town

    Branching off Th Thalang, in the heart of the Old Town, this small, vibrant street flaunts some of Phuket's most gorgeously revamped Sino-Portuguese…

  • Phuket Thaihua Museum

    Phuket Thaihua Museum

    Phuket Town

    Founded in 1934 and formerly a Chinese-language school, this flashy museum is filled with photos, videos and English-language exhibits on Phuket’s history…

  • Chinpracha House

    Chinpracha House

    Phuket Town

    Built in 1903 with tin-mining riches, this beautifully preserved Sino-Portuguese mansion should make any antique- or architecture-lover's must-visit list…

  • Jui Tui Shrine

    Jui Tui Shrine

    Phuket Town

    One of the island's most important Chinese shrines, this red-washed, elevated complex is dedicated to Tean Hu Huan Soy, god of performers and dancers. It…

  • Shrine of the Serene Light

    Shrine of the Serene Light

    Phuket Town

    A handful of Chinese temples pump colour into Phuket Town, but this restored shrine, tucked away up a 50m alley now adorned with modern murals, is…

  • Khao Rang

    Khao Rang

    Phuket Town

    For a bird’s-eye view of the city, climb (or drive) up Khao Rang, 2.5km northwest of Phuket Town's centre. An overhanging viewing platform opens up 270…

  • Standard Chartered Bank

    Standard Chartered Bank

    Phuket Town

    Thailand's sun-yellow oldest foreign bank is a fine example of Phuket Town's historic Sino-Portuguese architecture. Though you can admire the restored…

  • Thai Police Building

    Thai Police Building

    Phuket Town

    Painted in a striking yellowy-mango shade, this ancient building has a unique, early 1990s four-storey clock tower and a traditional police-cap roof. The…

