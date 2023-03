Painted in a striking yellowy-mango shade, this ancient building has a unique, early 1990s four-storey clock tower and a traditional police-cap roof. The clock-tower face stood blank for 50 years until a budget was allocated to allow for a clock. Inside is a basic museum covering Phuket's tin-mining history, but you're free to study the exterior at any time.

Directly opposite stands the distinctive, century-old, Sino-Portuguese-style Standard Chartered Bank.