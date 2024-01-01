Phuket Philatelic Museum

Phuket Town

The island's original post and telegraph office, recently given a coat of canary-yellow paint, is a fine example of Phuket's Sino-Portuguese architecture. It now houses the Phuket Philatelic Museum, where you'll find a small collection of stamps, phones and a vintage post office counter.

