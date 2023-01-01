Dramatically flanked by green-clad cliffs, majestic Ao Maya sits on Phi-Phi Leh's western shoreline. In 2000, its beautiful sands were controversially used as a film set for The Beach, based on Alex Garland's novel, and the site quickly became a pilgrimage of sorts for travellers. More than a decade of over-tourism led to devastating ecosystem damage; in 2018, Thai authorities temporarily closed Ao Maya to visitors to try to combat the damage. The closure has been extended to 2021 and possibly beyond.
Ao Maya
Top choice in Ko Phi-Phi
