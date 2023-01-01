Tham Khao Maikaeo

Monsoon rains pounding away at limestone crevices for millions of years have created this complex of caverns and tunnels. There are cathedral-size chambers dripping with stalactites and stalagmites, tiny passages you have to squeeze through on hands and knees, and even a subterranean pool. A local family runs hourly treks to the caves (with headlamps). The full trip takes two hours; sensible shoes are essential. It's signposted off the main road from Hat Khlong Tob to the east coast. Phone ahead for times.