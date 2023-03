Branching off Th Thalang, in the heart of the Old Town, this small, vibrant street flaunts some of Phuket's most gorgeously revamped Sino-Portuguese architecture. Once home to brothels and gambling and opium dens, it now hosts a smattering of boutique cafes and guesthouses, and is a favourite photo spot. It's particularly beautiful at night, when Chinese lanterns cast a soft glow.