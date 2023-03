Ask a Phuketian or a local expat for their favourite island beach and many will choose Hat Nai Harn. A beautifully curved golden-white crescent with turquoise water on the west side of Laem Phromthep, backed by casuarinas and a seafront wát (temple), it remains one of Rawai's great swimming and sun-soaking spots (though be careful of low-season rip tides).

It can get busy, but development is minimal.