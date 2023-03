About 700m north of Laem Phromthep, tucked between the cape and Hat Nai Harn where the road dips down to the sea, is this gorgeous mellow cove with a healthy, rocky snorkelling reef. Hat Ya Nui is the quintessential turquoise bay, with honey-coloured sand, jungly mountains behind and an island dominating the horizon. It's a deservedly popular sunset-watching spot.