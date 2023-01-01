Jui Tui Shrine

One of the island's most important Chinese shrines, this red-washed, elevated complex is dedicated to Tean Hu Huan Soy, god of performers and dancers. It’s also the major base for serious (read: violently pierced) participants during Phuket's Vegetarian Festival. Originally located on Soi Romanee, the shrine dates back to 1911 and was relocated to its current position after a fire; today it houses a 21st-century firecracker tower. Yellow-and-red-signed vegetarian restaurants line Th Ranong nearby.