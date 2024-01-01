Hat Rantee

Still low-key, this small, remote, grey-gold eastern bay has a few modest family-run bungalows and good snorkelling. You can get here by long-tail from Ton Sai pier (700B; return per person 200B, minimum four people; most resorts provide free pick-up if you reserve) or via the strenuous 45-minute hike over the viewpoint.
