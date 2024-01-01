Hat Rantee

Still low-key, this small, remote, grey-gold eastern bay has a few modest family-run bungalows and good snorkelling. You can get here by long-tail from Ton Sai pier (700B; return per person 200B, minimum four people; most resorts provide free pick-up if you reserve) or via the strenuous 45-minute hike over the viewpoint.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ao Maya

    Ao Maya

    4.84 MILES

    Dramatically flanked by green-clad cliffs, majestic Ao Maya sits on Phi-Phi Leh's western shoreline. In 2000, its beautiful sands were controversially…

  • Main street "Old Town" Koh Lanta, Chinese banner

    Ban Si Raya

    25.43 MILES

    Located halfway down Lanta's eastern coast, Ban Si Raya was the island's original port and commercial centre, providing a safe harbour for Arab and…

  • Ko Phi Phi view from top, Thailand

    Phi-Phi Viewpoint

    0.49 MILES

    The strenuous Phi-Phi viewpoint climb is a steep, rewarding 20- to 30-minute hike up hundreds of steps and narrow twisting paths. Follow the signs on the…

  • .......

    Soi Romanee

    28.98 MILES

    Branching off Th Thalang, in the heart of the Old Town, this small, vibrant street flaunts some of Phuket's most gorgeously revamped Sino-Portuguese…

  • Hat Tham Phra Nang

    Hat Tham Phra Nang

    18.32 MILES

    A genuine candidate for Thailand's most beautiful beach, Hat Tham Phra Nang is on the southwest side of the headland and has a crescent of pale, golden…

  • Stone formation on island in Thailand

    Mu Ko Lanta National Park

    28.47 MILES

    Established in 1990, this marine national park protects 16 islands in the Ko Lanta group, including the southern tip of Ko Lanta Yai. The park is…

  • Phuket Thaihua Museum

    Phuket Thaihua Museum

    29.18 MILES

    Founded in 1934 and formerly a Chinese-language school, this flashy museum is filled with photos, videos and English-language exhibits on Phuket’s history…

1. Phi-Phi Viewpoint

0.49 MILES

The strenuous Phi-Phi viewpoint climb is a steep, rewarding 20- to 30-minute hike up hundreds of steps and narrow twisting paths. Follow the signs on the…

2. Hat Phak Nam

0.87 MILES

A gorgeous white-sand beach sharing the same bay as a small fishing hamlet. To get here, charter a long-tail from Ao Ton Sai (1000B; 200B by shared taxi…

3. Hat Hin Khom

0.9 MILES

Immediately east of Ao Ton Sai, this area has a few small white-sand beaches in rocky coves, some of them relatively quiet. It’s a 15-minute beach or…

4. Hat Yao

1.01 MILES

This stretch of pure-white south-coast beach is perfect for swimming, but don’t expect to have it to yourself – it’s lively and popular with families,…

6. Ao Lo Bakao

1.47 MILES

Ao Lo Bakao's fine stretch of northeastern palm-backed sand, ringed by dramatic hills, is one of Phi-Phi’s loveliest, with offshore views over aqua bliss…

7. Hat Laem Thong

2.83 MILES

This northeastern beach is long, white and sandy with a small chow lair (sea gypsies, also spelt chao leh) settlement at its northern end. Despite the…

8. Viking Cave

3.99 MILES

On the northeastern tip of the island, Viking Cave is a major collection point for outrageously valuable swifts' nests, the key components of the Chinese…