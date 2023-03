For a bird’s-eye view of the city, climb (or drive) up Khao Rang, 2.5km northwest of Phuket Town's centre. An overhanging viewing platform opens up 270-degree panoramas across the town to Chalong Bay, Laem Phanwa and Big Buddha. It’s at its most peaceful during the week. There are a few restaurants and cafes up here, as well as monkeys. Wat Khao Rang is worth a look along the way. It's about an hour's walk.