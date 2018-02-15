Chiang Rai Small-Group Tour from Chiang Mai with Boat Ride

Your day trip to Chiang Rai Province starts with hotel pickup in Chiang Mai city in the morning. Travel by air-conditioned minivan with a small group limited to nine people to ensure a personalized experience with your guide. Along the way, enjoy the stunning scenery of Northern Thailand during your 3-hour drive to Chiang Rai and along the way (1 hours after leaving Chiang Mai) take a short break at Mae Khachan Hot Spring and then, continue to Wat Rong Khun, also known as the White Temple. Privately owned by a famous Thai artist, the gorgeous structure is decorated with glass pieces. After a look around, head to Chiang Saen where the ruins of an ancient city date back to the Chiang Saen Kingdom, which connected to Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and Lanna. Lunch is served at a local restaurant including a selected menu of Thai dishes that your guide can explain. (or alternative option with the international buffet lunch at the Imperial Golden Triangle Resort). After lunch, continue on to a temple with an overlook for views of the Golden Triangle, the point at which the Ruag and Mae Khong rivers meet and where Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand converge. Continue by long-tail boat on a trip down the Khong River and stop at a Laos village (please bring your passport). Finally, you will visit the Opium House, a private museum on the former opium trade, followed by return transport to Chiang Mai (we will make another stop on half of the way for some drinks and refreshment) before continue driving and drop-off at your hotel.