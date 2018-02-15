Welcome to Chiang Mai
A sprawling modern city has grown up around ancient Chiang Mai (เชียงใหม่), ringed by a tangle of superhighways. Despite this, the historic centre of Chiang Mai still feels overwhelmingly residential, more like a sleepy country town than a bustling capital. If you drive in a straight line in any direction, you'll soon find yourself in the lush green countryside and pristine rainforests dotted with churning waterfalls, serene wát and peaceful country villages – as well as a host of markets and elephant sanctuaries.
Top experiences in Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai activities
Thai and Akha Cooking Class in Chiang Mai
Join our cooking class run by Akha people who were born and raised in Thailand. We love Thai food just as much as you, so we would like to invite you to experience Akha food and Akha culture. Our chef will share some unique cooking style during the lesson as well as introducing fresh raw ingredients used by Akha people.During the cooking class, you will have the opportunity to learn and cook 11 dishes: 2 appetizer dishes, 2 desserts, stir fried dish, soup, curry paste and curry. Special Akha’s dishes are Sapi Thong (tomato dipping sauce), Akha Salad and Akha Soup.On the morning tour your chef will take you to a local market to see the real lifestyle of people in Thailand or for the evening tour, enjoy your dinner from all the food you made in a nice evening atmosphere. Our driver will transfer you back to your hotel after the class with a complimentary cooking recipe book.
Chiang Mai City and Temples Half-Day Tour
After a drive up the mountain's winding road, the final climb to the site is via an enormous mythological Nagas (Dragon-headed serpent) staircase of 306 steps. On a clear day, there are incomparable views over the city of Chiang Mai from the temple grounds. Wat Chedi Luang consists of an impressive chedi, originally built in 1411. It reached a height of over 278 feet before it was partially destroyed by an earthquake in 1545. It now reaches a height of 196 feet. The temple also contains the city pillar. Statue in small shelters surrounding this building are the home of guardian spirits.
Chiang Mai Street Food Tours
The tour starts when our local tour guide pick you up at your Chiang Mai accommodation in the early evening, the exact of which will be communicated to you. Once the group, maximum 8 people, is together we start our exploration of Chiang Mai's famous street food markets, learning the secrets of what makes Thailand's street food so famous. Practice ordering your dishes in Thai, with the help of our leaflet detailing the most popular street food dishes. This tour visits at least two evening markets, and you'll get to try at least 8 different dishes including Kannom Jin (Chinese noodles), northern Thai delicacies, stewed pork leg, coconut dumplings, a mix of savoury and sweet. Please ensure you come along hungry. Once you have had your fill, we will drop you off again at your accommodation at approximately 9:30 -10pm. Please note there may be an additional surcharge to provide transportation from outside Chiang Mai city, and the tour lasts between 2.5 – 3 hours depending on the size of the group.
Morning Buddhist Almsgiving and Temples Tour
Depart your Chiang Mai hotel by private minivan in the early morning, arriving at the foothill of Mt Suthep in time to buy offerings and join the locals during the daily almsgiving ceremony. Observe the serene Buddhist procession where dozens of saffron-robed monks walk barefoot through the street collecting food and everyday items. If you’d like, your private guide will help you participate by filling the monks’ alms bowls with rice.Continue by van up the mountain to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep for a 309-step on the Golden Naga staircase to reach the temple’s golden pagodas. Take in the majestic view over Chiang Mai from the Buddhist monastery, which showcases traditional Thai architecture, richly decorated murals and shrines, and a replica of the Emerald Buddha.Next visit Wat Umong, a 14th-century temple covered in moss and small plants. Walk through its mysterious tunnels to reach a monastery for your own private blessing ceremony with resident Buddhist monks. After taking in the atmospheric sounds of chanting amid flowers, candles and incense, finish your morning with a delicious bowl of khao soy — a classic northern Thai dish combining coconut milk, crispy noodles and plenty of spices that are sure to delight the senses! You're dropped off at your hotel with plenty of time left in your day to continue exploring Chiang Mai on your own.
Chiang Rai and Golden Triangle Day Tour from Chiang Mai
From a viewpoint set high on the hillside, there are magnificent views over the Mae Khong River to the physical triangle made by Burma, Laos and Thailand at the confluence of the Ruak and Mekong River. For a small fee, you can also enjoy the boat ride to view the splendor of mighty Mae Khong River. Continue on to Mae Sai, the farther-most northern trading border between Thailand and Burma, where local lunch is provided. On the return journey stops are made at Akha and Yao hilltribe villages.
Chiang Rai Small-Group Tour from Chiang Mai with Boat Ride
Your day trip to Chiang Rai Province starts with hotel pickup in Chiang Mai city in the morning. Travel by air-conditioned minivan with a small group limited to nine people to ensure a personalized experience with your guide. Along the way, enjoy the stunning scenery of Northern Thailand during your 3-hour drive to Chiang Rai and along the way (1 hours after leaving Chiang Mai) take a short break at Mae Khachan Hot Spring and then, continue to Wat Rong Khun, also known as the White Temple. Privately owned by a famous Thai artist, the gorgeous structure is decorated with glass pieces. After a look around, head to Chiang Saen where the ruins of an ancient city date back to the Chiang Saen Kingdom, which connected to Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and Lanna. Lunch is served at a local restaurant including a selected menu of Thai dishes that your guide can explain. (or alternative option with the international buffet lunch at the Imperial Golden Triangle Resort). After lunch, continue on to a temple with an overlook for views of the Golden Triangle, the point at which the Ruag and Mae Khong rivers meet and where Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand converge. Continue by long-tail boat on a trip down the Khong River and stop at a Laos village (please bring your passport). Finally, you will visit the Opium House, a private museum on the former opium trade, followed by return transport to Chiang Mai (we will make another stop on half of the way for some drinks and refreshment) before continue driving and drop-off at your hotel.