Set inside the former Provincial Court, dating from 1935, this imaginative museum re-creates Lanna village life in a series of life-size dioramas that explain everything from lai·krahm pottery stencilling and fon lep (a mystical Lanna dance featuring long metal fingernails) to the intricate symbolism of different elements of Lanna-style monasteries.

A week-long combo ticket also covers entrance into the Chiang Mai City Arts & Cultural Centre and the Chiang Mai Historical Centre.