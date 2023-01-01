Anusawari Sam Kasat (Three Kings Monument)

Marking the centrepoint of the old administrative quarter of Chiang Mai, the bronze Three Kings Monument commemorates the alliance forged between Phaya Ngam Meuang of Phayao, Phaya Mengrai of Chiang Mai and Phaya Khun Ramkhamhaeng of Sukhothai in the founding of the city. The monument is a shrine for local residents, who swing by after work to leave offerings.

The square in front of the monument is a meeting spot for groups of all sorts, and a favourite promenade for local families after dark. Press announcements, basket-weaving demonstrations and photo sessions all take place here regularly.