Tucked to the side of the Chiang Mai City Arts & Cultural Centre, this was the original location of the Làk Meuang (city pillar). Marooned in the middle of Th Inthwarorot, its gilded teak wí·hăhn is one of the most perfectly proportioned monuments in the city. The free on-site museum tells the wát's history and celebrates the accomplishments of Tilokarat, the great Lanna king.