This colourful, 16th-century wát's name means 'good fortune temple'. It was first constructed in the 16th century, but its massive wooden doors date from 1929 and renovations in the 2000s included a fresh gilding of the carved wooden gable. The main attraction, however, is the 1829 scripture library decorated with Lanna-style flower-motif stucco work.
Wat Duang Di
Chiang Mai
