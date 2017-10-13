Welcome to Bangkok
Same same, but different. This Thailish T-shirt philosophy sums up Bangkok, a city where the familiar and the exotic collide like the flavours on a plate of pàt tai.
Full-on Food
Until you’ve eaten on a Bangkok street, noodles mingling with your sweat amid a cloud of exhaust fumes, you haven’t actually eaten Thai food. It can be an intense mix: the base flavours – spicy, sour, sweet and salty – aren’t exactly meat and potatoes. But for adventurous foodies who don't need white tablecloths, there’s probably no better dining destination in the world. And with immigration bringing every regional Thai and international cuisine to the capital, it's also a truly diverse experience. And perhaps best of all, Bangkok has got to be one of the best-value dining destinations in the world.
Fun Folks
The language barrier can seem huge, but it's never prevented anybody from getting along with the Thai people. The capital’s cultural underpinnings are evident in virtually all facets of everyday life, and most enjoyably through its residents' sense of fun (known in Thai as sà·nùk). In Bangkok, anything worth doing should have an element of sà·nùk. Ordering food, changing money and haggling at markets will usually involve a sense of playfulness – a dash of flirtation, perhaps – and a smile. It’s a language that doesn’t require words, and one that's easy to learn.
Urban Exploration
With so much of its daily life conducted on the street, there are few cities in the world that reward exploration as handsomely as Bangkok does. Cap off an extended boat trip with a visit to a hidden market. A stroll off Banglamphu’s beaten track can lead to a conversation with a monk. Get lost in the tiny lanes of Chinatown and stumble upon a Chinese opera performance. Or after dark, let the BTS (Skytrain) escort you to Sukhumvit, where the local nightlife scene reveals a cosmopolitan and dynamic city.
Contrasts
It’s the contradictions that provide the City of Angels with its rich, multifaceted personality. Here, climate-controlled megamalls sit side by side with 200-year-old village homes; gold-spired temples share space with neon-lit strips of sleaze; slow-moving traffic is bypassed by long-tail boats plying the royal river; Buddhist monks dressed in robes shop for the latest smartphones; and streets lined with food carts are overlooked by restaurants perched on top of skyscrapers. And as Bangkok races towards the future, these contrasts will never stop supplying the city with its unique and ever-changing strain of Thai-ness.
Top experiences in Bangkok
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
-
nahm in Riverside, Silom & LumphiniThai
-
Krua Apsorn in BanglamphuThai
-
Likhit Kai Yang in Thewet & DusitThai
-
Jay Fai in BanglamphuThai
-
Eat Me in Riverside, Silom & LumphiniInternational
-
Krua Apsorn in Thewet & DusitThai
-
Tonkin-Annam in Ko Ratanakosin & ThonburiVietnamese
-
Ginzado in Thanon SukhumvitJapanese
-
Appia in Thanon SukhumvitItalian
-
Soul Food Mahanakorn in Thanon SukhumvitThai
Recent articles
Bangkok activities
Ayutthaya Temples Tour & River Cruise from Bangkok with Lunch
The Unesco World Heritage site of Ayutthaya is 53 miles (85 kilometers) north of Bangkok. Ayutthaya was a thriving Siamese kingdom from 1350 until 1767, when it was captured by the Burmese. Today, Ayutthaya is know for its spectacular ruins and temples. Many of its temples are still intact, such as Wat Phra Sanphet, Wat Mongkhon Bophit, Wat Panangcherng and Wat Chai Mongkol, known for its large bronze statue of the Reclining Buddha. You will also see the summer palace of King Rama IV with its mixture of Thai, Chinese and Gothic architecture. The palace is a well-preserved 'museum', providing a glimpse into a time when Thailand was known as Siam. On your full-day guided excursion from Bangkok you will visit Thailand's former ancient capital by van and returning to Bangkok by boat. During the boat cruise from Ayutthaya you will see temples such as Wat Arun lining the Chao Phraya River.
Bangkok Airport Shared Arrival Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Bangkok accommodation details. Your Bangkok airport to hotel transfer will be confirmed immediately and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver in Bangkok. At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and hotel details: Arrival Flight Number Arrival Time Hotel Name (where you would like to be dropped off) Hotel Address Please note: If your flight arrives in Don Mueang International Airport, please book the private arrival transfer we offer.
Bangkok by Night: Food, Temples and Markets
After meeting your guide and small group at a central location in Bangkok, hop aboard your tuk-tuk, a fun and commonly used open-air vehicle that easily accommodates two passengers. Your city tour takes place after the temperature drops, bypassing heavily trafficked routes as you drive to locations most frequented during the daytime. Your guide provides an overview of Thailand’s capital as you take in the beauty of Bangkok by night and explore markets, temples and its food. Stop at famous temples such as Wat Pho to admire its golden pagodas lit up at night, and visit a famous 24-hour flower market, where vivid colors are in full bloom under the fluorescent lights.At nightfall, Bangkok comes alive with food vendors, and you’ll stop to sample some of the best food in the city before finishing with a delicious dessert in a mystery stop. Your tuk-tuk tour ends near the Flower Market, and there’s still time to check out the tireless city’s nightlife on your own.
Bridge on the River Kwai and Thailand-Burma Railway Tour
Fascinating, nostalgic and memorable sums up this full day tour to Kanchanaburi, 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Bangkok. The province itself is an agricultural area with sugar cane, rice paddies and pineapple plantations all forming significant portions of the stunning Thai rural landscape. Whether a war buff or rail enthusiast, everyone has a different reason to see this symbolic bridge. The famous bridge and the beginning of the 'Death Railway', which lies 1 mile outside the town of Kanchanaburi, is a poignant reminder of the thousands of POW's and forced laborers who lost their lives in the Second World War. The building of the bridge in 1943 was one part of a huge Japanese wartime project to link existing Thai and Burmese railway lines to create a direct route from Bangkok, Thailand to Rangoon, Burma (now Myanmar) in an effort to support the Japanese occupation of Burma. Thousands of POW's and laborers died in the process. During your tour a visit will be made to one of the Allied War Grave cemeteries (often an emotional experience) before visiting the JEATH war museum, which houses pictures and paintings from this period. An exhilarating long tailed speed boat ride will then take you down river to the famous bridge itself where you have ample time to explore at your own leisure. A ride on a local train is also included before returning to Bangkok city.
Baipai Thai Cooking School Class in Bangkok
This half-day cooking class will introduce you to the wonderful world of Thai flavors allowing you to take your knowledge home with you so you can make authentic Thai dishes back home in your own kitchen. Your class will be held at The Baipai Thai Cooking School, an ideal home-style learning environment that aims at cooking a style of Thai food that is different from most of the hotels and restaurants in Thailand. Spend the morning learning to prepare 4 authentic Thai dishes. During all classes, the school's instructional emphasis is always focused on the same three things: traditional Thai technique, innovative use of ingredients, and aesthetic presentation. You will be guided by professional teaching staff who possess years of experience in this specialized area of Thai culinary delights! They are as enthusiastic about Thai food as they are sharing their knowledge with you. All classes are conducted in English and are a "hands on.' This is an experience not be missed. Please note: The class does NOT cater for vegetarians
Bangkok Airport Shared Departure Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your shared transfer will be confirmed immediately and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. 24 - 48 hours prior to your Hotel to Airport transfer, you will be required to reconfirm exact pick up times and places.At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and hotel details:Depature Flight NumberDeparture TimeHotel Name (where you would like to be picked up)Hotel AddressPlease note: If your flight departs from Don Mueang International Airport, please book the private departure transfer we offer.