Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Royal Barges at Royal Barges National Museum on Khlong Bangkok Noi, Thonburi.

Overview

The artificial island of Ko Ratanakosin is Bangkok's birthplace, and the Buddhist temples and royal palaces here comprise some of the city's most important and most visited sights. By contrast, Thonburi, located across the Chao Phraya River, is a seemingly forgotten yet visit-worthy zone of sleepy residential districts connected by klorng (canals; also spelt khlong).

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Female Visiting the Cloister with Large Group of Seated Buddha Images in Wat Pho or Temple of the Reclining Buddha, Bangkok Old City, Thailand, ( Self Portrait )

    Wat Pho

    Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi

    Wat Pho is our absolute favorite among Bangkok's biggest sights. In fact, the compound incorporates a host of superlatives: the city's largest reclining…

  • Grand palace, Wat pra kaew with blue sky, bangkok, Thailand

    Grand Palace

    Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi

    The Grand Palace (Phra Borom Maharatchawang) is a former royal residence in Bangkok that was consecrated in 1782. Today, it’s only used on ceremonial…

  • Wat Arun temple in Bangkok during sunset.

    Wat Arun

    Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi

    Wat Arun is the missile-shaped temple that rises from the Chao Phraya River's banks. Known as Temple of Dawn, it was named after the Indian god of dawn,…

  • Wat Phra Kaew Bangkok Thailand

    Wat Phra Kaew

    Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi

    Architecturally fantastic, the Wat Phra Kaew temple complex is also the spiritual core of Thai Buddhism and the monarchy, symbolically united in what is…

  • Temple in National Museum Bangkok Thailand

    National Museum

    Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi

    Thailand's National Museum is home to an impressive collection of items dating from throughout the country's glittering past. Most of the museum's…

  • Thammasat University

    Thammasat University

    Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi

    Much of the saga that followed Thailand’s transition from monarchy to democracy has unfolded on this quiet riverside campus. Thammasat University was…

  • Sanam Luang

    Sanam Luang

    Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi

    On a hot day, Sanam Luang (Royal Field) is far from charming: a shadeless expanse of dying grass and concrete pavement ringed by flocks of pigeons and…

  • Royal Barges National Museum

    Royal Barges National Museum

    Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi

    The royal barges are slender, fantastically ornamented vessels used in ceremonial processions. The tradition of using them dates back to the Ayuthaya era,…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.