Leafy lanes, antique shophouses, buzzing wet markets and golden temples convene in Banglamphu, easily the city's most quintessentially 'Bangkok' neighbourhood. It's a quaint postcard picture of the city that used to be – that is until you stumble upon Th Khao San, arguably the world's most famous backpacker enclave.

  • Wat Saket, The Golden Mount Temple, Bangkok, Thailand.

    Golden Mount

    Banglamphu

    Even if you're wát-ed out, you should tackle the brisk ascent to the Golden Mount. Serpentine steps wind through an artificial hill shaded by gnarled…

  • Thai Buddhist temple Wat Suthat.

    Wat Suthat

    Banglamphu

    Other than being just plain huge and impressive, Wat Suthat also holds the highest royal temple grade. Inside the wí·hăhn (sanctuary for a Buddha…

  • Wat Bowonniwet Vihara's golden stupa

    Wat Bowonniwet

    Banglamphu

    Founded in 1826, Wat Bowonniwet (known colloquially as Wat Bowon) is the national headquarters for the Thammayut monastic sect, a reformed version of Thai…

  • Phra Sumen Fort, Banglamphu.

    Phra Sumen Fort & Santi Chai Prakan Park

    Banglamphu

    Formerly the site of a sugar factory, Santi Chai Prakan Park is now a tiny patch of greenery with a great river view and lots of evening action, including…

  • Mahakan Fort at Dusk

    Mahakan Fort

    Banglamphu

    Dating back to the late 18th century, whitewashed Mahakan Fort is one of two surviving citadels that defended the old walled city. The octagonal fort is a…

  • King Prajadhipok Museum

    King Prajadhipok Museum

    Banglamphu

    This museum assembles old photos and memorabilia to illustrate the rather dramatic life of Rama VII (King Prajadhipok; r 1925–35), Thailand's last…

  • Democracy Monument

    Democracy Monument

    Banglamphu

    The Democracy Monument is the focal point of the grand, European-style boulevard that is Th Ratchadamnoen Klang. As the name suggests, it was erected to…

  • Sao Ching-Cha

    Sao Ching-Cha

    Banglamphu

    This spindly red arch – a symbol of Bangkok – formerly hosted a Brahmin festival in honour of Shiva, in which participants would swing in ever higher arcs…

