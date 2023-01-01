Dating back to the late 18th century, whitewashed Mahakan Fort is one of two surviving citadels that defended the old walled city. The octagonal fort is a picturesque, if brief and hot, stop en route to Golden Mount, but the neighbouring village is more interesting. This small community of wooden houses has been here for more than 100 years, but since the mid-1990s it has fought a municipal plan to demolish it and create a ‘tourist’ park.

In 2016, some of the homes were demolished, but the community has since proposed the area as a Living Heritage Museum. Visitors are welcome; you can climb the ramparts (not for children) running from the fort and walk to the far end, where stairs lead down to the village.