Queen’s Gallery

This royal-funded museum presents five floors of rotating exhibitions of modern and traditionally influenced art. The building is sleek and contemporary and the artists mostly hail from the upper echelons of the conservative Thai art world. The attached shop is filled with fine-arts books and gifts.

