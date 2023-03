The stretch of Th Bamrung Meuang (one of Bangkok’s oldest streets and originally an elephant path leading to the Grand Palace) from Th Mahachai to Th Tanao is lined with shops selling all manner of Buddhist religious paraphernalia. You probably don’t need a car-sized Buddha statue or an eerily lifelike effigy of a famous monk, but browsing along the way can be a uniquely pleasant experience, not to mention some great photo ops as you go.