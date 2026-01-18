7 Best Day Trips from Bangkok

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The capital of Thailand is an all-you-can-eat buffet for the senses – a captivating sprawl of monasteries and markets, hip bars and historic royal palaces, timeless shrines, spectacular restaurants and space-age malls, all threaded along the snaking Chao Phraya River.

But for all Bangkok's golden brilliance – and its world-class sights, food and nightlife – this high-octane city can sometimes be a little overwhelming for those unused to its crowds, traffic and noise. Worry not – if you fancy a break from big city life, a short bus, tourist shuttle or train ride will serve up a gentler vision of the Land of Smiles.

Within a few hours of Bangkok, you'll find ancient Buddhist ruins, untouristy towns and popular beach resorts, where you can trade the noise and city traffic for sun, sand and som tam (green papaya salad). Indeed, you may be surprised at how quickly the crowds dissipate once you escape Bangkok's magnetic pull.

However, always consider the climate on a trip to Bangkok. The peak season from November to February sees mild, dry weather that is perfect for exploring, but crowds build and prices peak. The May–October rainy season brings a calmer mood to both the capital and the beach towns, but flooding can put a damper on the experience.

Whether it's your first trip to Thailand or your fifteenth, here are the best day trips from Bangkok, from historic towns and the ruins of ancient cities to evocative WWII relics and golden beaches.

1. Enjoy Rural Calm in the City at Bang Krachao

Why go: Get a taste of the countryside without leaving the city limits

Travel time: 30 minutes

How to travel: By taxi and boat

Cycling along a boardwalk through the mangroves in Bang Krachao, Bangkok. David Bokuchava/Shutterstock

Although nominally considered part of Bangkok, Bang Krachao feels like stepping into rural Thailand – the antithesis of the busy metropolis on all sides. Tucked inside a loop of the Chao Phraya River to the south of Lumphini Park, this peaceful district offers such delights as the Bang Nam Pheung floating weekend market, a scattering of historic temples and an eco-resort where you can sleep in a treehouse.

Bang Krachao takes in 16 sq km of mangrove forests, small homesteads and elevated pathways precariously perched above winding canals. It’s popular with cyclists, who meander past teak-framed houses shaded by clusters of palm trees, but it's worth coming on foot to properly explore what remains of the hamlets absorbed by Bangkok's urban sprawl.

One must-see stop is Si Nakhon Kheun Khan, a public park and botanical garden with bike trails, fishponds and a lookout where you can spot many striking Thai bird species, including the pink-necked green pigeon.

How to get to Bang Krachao from Bangkok: Small ferries make the 5-minute river crossing to Bang Krachao from Wat Khlong Toei Nok Pier in the southeast of the city. Get here from the center by taxi in around 30 minutes; once on the island, bikes can be rented at the pier.

2. Pedal through Pottery Villages on Ko Kret

Why go: Visit pottery workshops and sample craft beer and local dishes in calm surroundings

Travel time: 1 hour

How to travel: By taxi or bus and boat

A potter using a pottery wheel at Ko Kret in Bangkok. iamtui7/Shutterstock

A man-made island in the Chao Phraya River, Ko Kret was first settled by Mon people from Burma, who ruled central Thailand between the 6th and 10th centuries. You'll see hints of Burmese design at Wat Poramai Yikawat, with its leaning, Mon-style chedi (stupa), imposing marble Buddha statue and museum showcasing local ceramics and religious relics.

About 12km north of central Bangkok, the island is today a charming backwater, largely untouched by modern development. It's a place to escape the crowds and cars of the Thai capital – only bikes and motorcycles are allowed on its single road. And since the island is small, you only need to set aside half a day to explore it.

Ko Kret is also celebrated for its handmade terracotta pots, which are famed for their intricate carved patterns. You can visit workshops and buy ceramics directly from local artisans who continue to craft pottery using techniques handed down through generations.

At weekends, a busy morning food market full of vendors selling Mon dishes and Thai desserts draws both locals and travelers; arrive when the market opens at 9am for the best selection of dishes to sample. Also swing by the taproom of local craft brewery Chit Beer to quaff some brews overlooking the water.

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How to get to Ko Kret from Bangkok: To reach Ko Kret for fewer baht, take a taxi or bus 166 from the Victory Monument to Wat Sanam Neua in Pak Kret, where you can board a cross-river ferry. Alternatively, charter a longtail river taxi from Nonthaburi, the northern terminus of the Chao Phraya Express riverboat; the journey from Saphan Taksin (Central Pier) to Nonthaburi Pier takes around 40 minutes. Renting a bicycle or hopping on a moto-taxi is the best way to explore the island once you arrive.

3. See Nakhon Pathom's Historic Stupa

Why go: Visit a revered Buddhist temple off the tourist trail

Travel time: 1 hour

How to travel: By train or bus

Food stalls in front of the Phra Pathom Chedi in Nakhon Prathom. Yes058 Montree Nanta/Shutterstock

About 64km west of Bangkok, the city of Nakhon Pathom offers a taste of Thai life away from the commercialism of the capital. It's a laid-back spot for a day trip from Bangkok, and most visitors are locals, drawn by the spiritual lure of the city's famous chedi. The city center is dotted with markets, including some good night markets serving lip-smacking street food.

The main reason to come is to visit the towering Phra Pathom Chedi, one of Asia's tallest stupas, topping out at 120m. Originally founded in the 6th century, this revered shrine was repeatedly remodeled over the centuries. A Khmer-style prang (temple tower) was added in the 11th century, but it was ransacked by Burmese invaders and lay in ruins until the 1860s, when the current bell-shaped stupa was constructed.

How to get to Nakhon Pathom from Bangkok: Trains heading to southern Thailand from Bangkok stop in Nakhon Pathom, taking about an hour, and you can also get here on commuter trains from Thonburi station, and on regular buses from Bangkok's Southern Bus Terminal (Sat Tai Mai).

4. Explore Atmospheric Temple Ruins in Ayuthaya

Why go: Pedal around the ancient ruins of Thailand's former capital

Travel time: 1 hour

How to travel: By car or minivan

Travelers climb the steps to Wat Chaiwatthanaram in Ayuthaya. Oliver Strewe/Getty Images

Before Bangkok claimed the crown as the Thai capital, Ayuthaya was the official seat of the long-lived kingdom of Siam. The ancient city was founded around 1350, and its rulers filled the streets with some 400 extravagant temples and palaces, many adorned with resplendent gold leaf. Most were ravaged when Burmese invaders rolled into town in 1767, but ancient Ayuthaya live on through the ruins that remain. It's a great choice for a day trip focused on culture.

Today, Ayuthaya's many ancient relics give Cambodia’s Angkor Wat a run for its sightseeing money. The Khmer-style spires at Wat Ratchaburana still rise as dramatically as they did in the 15th century, while Wat Mahathat is famed for its sandstone Buddha head tangled in the roots of an ancient Bodhi tree. Chao Sam Phraya National Museum, meanwhile, is the custodian of items once housed in the temple’s crypts, including ancient Thai pottery.

The temples are dotted around the peaceful Ayutthaya Historical Park, which is best circumnavigated by bike. Pick up rental wheels on arrival outside Ayutthaya train station. Alternatively, jump in a tuk-tuk for a breezy way to explore this fascinating UNESCO World Heritage site. Dotted snack stands offer refreshments while you explore.

How to get to Ayuthaya from Bangkok: Ayuthaya is roughly an hour north of Bangkok by chartered car, or you can take a shared minivan from Bangkok’s Victory Monument, or the tourist shuttle run by 12Go Transport from Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station on New Petchaburi Rd. The trip takes from 45 minutes to 1 hour 15 minutes by train, but you'll need to cycle or take a tuk-tuk from to Ayutthaya Station for the final 4km to the ruins.

5. Discover WWII History in Kanchanaburi

Why go: Immerse yourself in wartime history in an atmospheric river town

Travel time: 2–3 hours

How to travel: By train or minivan

A train crosses the notorious Death Railway Bridge in Kanchanaburi. Guitar Photo Home/Shutterstock

About 125km northwest of Bangkok, Kanchanaburi has a dark history to thank for its modern-day popularity. The appealing modern town is the setting for the hauntingly titled Death Railway Bridge over the Khwae Yai River, built by Allied prisoners during WWII and immortalized in the (largely fictional) plotline of Pierre Boulle’s novel The Bridge Over the River Kwai and the subsequent Hollywood movie adaptation starring Alec Guinness.

As well as this evocative landmark, the town is dotted with fascinating war museums – including the JEATH War Museum, which displays photographs, paintings and wartime relics (including unexploded ordnance). Dotted around the streets are somber cemeteries that give a human face to the harrowing events that took place here.

But there’s more to Kanchanaburi than military history. If you're looking to take it easy, there are some interesting sights in town and the surrounding countryside offers a wealth of low-key outdoor activities. Admire the handsome buildings along the town’s Heritage Walking Street, then duck into the intriguing cave temple of Wat Ban Tham, with its entrance resembling a dragon’s mouth.

If you stay overnight (there are some appealing guesthouses, including some floating on the water), there'll be time to take a rafting trip on the river, or join an organized trek into the area’s dense jungles. For a rewarding detour, head 65km northwest from Kanchanaburi to swim in the stunning waterfall in Erawan National Park.

How to get to Kanchanaburi from Bangkok: Kanchanaburi is about 2 hours from Bangkok by road; minivans cover the route regularly from Bangkok's Victory Monument, or you can take a 12Go Transport tourist shuttle from Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station. Alternatively, take a full-sized bus from Bangkok's Southern Bus Terminal. You can also reach Kanchanaburi by train, but this requires a change in Nakhon Pathom; allow 3 hours in total.

6. Explore Bangkok's Closest Beaches in Pattaya

Why go: Enjoy easy-to-reach sands and a holiday vibe (but avoid the seedy spots)

Travel time: 2–3 hours

How to travel: By bus or minibus

Sunset over the sand at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand. Mai.Chayakorn/Shutterstock

Is the beach resort of Pattaya worth visiting on a day trip from Bangkok? That depends on who you ask. For some, this is just a conveniently located Thai beach resort, handy for the capital (just 150km away) and packed with attractions for all ages, including two water parks and a zip line course, plus plenty of hotels and restaurants targeting the tourist crowds.

Others will recoil at the touristy vibe and lingering signs of the sex industry that has fueled Pattaya’s popularity ever since off-duty American GIs started coming here in the 1960s. Luckily, it isn't hard to avoid this scene; the town has a good selection of non-seedy bars, including popular live music venue Hot Tuna.

Pattaya has some decent strips of beach, too – namely Naklua to the north and Jomtien to the south – ideal for those hankering for a quick dip after the sizzling urban heat in Bangkok. You'll find the usual touristy watersports on offer at Jomtien, and calmer activities such as paddleboarding at Naklua.

How to get to Pattaya from Bangkok: Pattaya is around 2 hours southeast of Bangkok by road and it's easy to get here by bus or tourist shuttle. Several companies run direct buses and minibuses to Pattaya, including 12Go Transport, with departures from Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station. Full-sized buses run from Bangkok's Ekkamai and Mo Chit bus stations.

7. Enjoy Sun, Sand and Kiteboarding in Hua Hin

Why go: Discover the charms of an old-fashioned, non-seedy beach escape

Travel time: 3–4 hours

How to travel: By bus or train

People kiteboarding at Hua Hin, Thailand. magicinfoto/Shutterstock

Thailand’s original beach resort, Hua Hin emerged as a seaside escape when the Thai royal family started visiting in the 1920s (Rama VI and Rama VII even built summer palaces here). Today, Hua Hin offers a refreshing mix of city and sea, with lively markets, good golf courses and water parks, and an ambiance that just keeps getting more hip and cosmopolitan.

About 221km southwest of Bangkok, Hua Hin was a sleepy fishing village until it was transformed into a resort for the Bangkok-based nobility, and it still feels more relaxed than many more famous beach hubs, with some rewarding sights, including craft markets and interesting temples. Some visitors never even step foot on the sand.

Given the resort is around 3–4 hours from Bangkok, most day-trippers choose to stay for at least one night, and the city has a good array of guesthouses catering to ordinary folk as well as princes. Likewise, the town's restaurants dish up plenty of low-priced, high-quality seafood (local crab curries are renowned).

While the shallow beaches don't quite match those of the islands in Thailand’s Lower Gulf, Hua Hin is Thailand's kiteboarding capital, blessed with strong, gusty winds. Lessons are available from several kiteboarding schools, including Kiteboarding Asia.

How to get to Hua Hin from Bangkok: It takes just under 3 hours to get to Hua Hin from Bangkok by chartered car, or 4 hours by bus or minibus (services leave from several bus terminals in Bangkok, but the Southern Bus Terminal is probably the most convenient option). Direct trains also connect Bangkok's Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Hua Hin in around 4 hours.