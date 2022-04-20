Known officially as Mu Ko Ang Thong Marine National Park, this series of jungle-covered islands – the inspiration for Alex Garland’s cult classic novel,…
Ko Samui & the Lower Gulf
The Lower Gulf features Thailand’s ultimate island trifecta: Ko Samui, Ko Pha-Ngan and Ko Tao. This family of spectacular islands lures millions of tourists every year with their powder-soft sands and emerald waters. Ko Samui is the oldest sibling who made it big, where high-class resorts operate with Swiss efficiency as uniformed butlers cater to every whim. Ko Pha-Ngan is the slacker middle child with a penchant for hammock-lazing and all-night parties. Meanwhile Ko Tao is the outdoorsy, fun-loving kid with plenty of spirit and energy – the island specialises in high-adrenalin activities, including world-class diving and snorkeling.
The mainland coast beyond the islands sees few foreign visitors, but is far more authentic Thailand. From the pink dolphins and waterfalls of Ao Khanom to the Thai Muslim flavors of beach-strolling Songkhla and the charm of Nakhon Si Thammarat, this region is stuffed with off-the-beaten-track wonders.
- AAng Thong Marine National Park
Known officially as Mu Ko Ang Thong Marine National Park, this series of jungle-covered islands – the inspiration for Alex Garland’s cult classic novel,…
- SSongkhla Old Town
Wander through narrow historic streets where quaint old houses in the Sino-Portuguese style rub shoulders with traditional wooden Chinese buildings. Some…
- Na Muang Waterfall 1
Spilling down from the island's highest points, this is the first of two waterfalls – close to each other – that are lovely in full spate, pouring frigid…
- WWat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihaan
The most important wát in southern Thailand, stunning Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihaan (simply known as Mahathat) boasts an imposing 77m white chedi …
- NNational Museum
If you want to really understand Nakhon, this is the place. A series of interconnected rooms housing stunning artefacts with detailed displays in Thai and…
- TTomb of Sultan Sulaiman Shah
The tomb of Songkhla's most famous sultan, revered by local Muslims and Buddhists, sits beneath the shade of two intertwining trees in a serene cemetery…
- HHat Yai Municipal Park
Located 7km northeast of Hat Yai, this huge, green oasis of hilly, landscaped gardens is home to several stunning temples, an observatory, southern…
- PPra Cha Rat Floating Market
Park up in impressive Wat Bang Mai Bai, and cross the river along the tiny bridge with an ornate green and gold archway to enter a network of pathways…
- HHat Than Sadet
This lovely beach of leaning coconut trees has the royal seal of approval, literally. Behind the collection of shacks that line the sands and azure waters…
