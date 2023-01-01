Pra Cha Rat Floating Market

Park up in impressive Wat Bang Mai Bai, and cross the river along the tiny bridge with an ornate green and gold archway to enter a network of pathways lined by shacks serving delicious local food in bamboo and banana leaf bowls, right in the heart of the steaming jungle. A few boats with goods pull up by the riverbank, but most offer boat rides up and down the waterway to glimpse local life and the surrounding mangrove forest.

The market is 3.5km northwest of the city centre on the small river Bang Bai Mai, a northern tributary of the Tapee.