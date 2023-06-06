Overview

Known in Thai as ‘City of Good People’, Surat Thani was once the seat of the ancient Srivijaya empire. Today, this typical Thai town is a busy transport hub moving cargo and people around the country. Travelers rarely linger here as they make their way to the popular islands of Ko Samui, Ko Pha-Ngan and Ko Tao, but it's a great stop if you enjoy real Thai working cities, good southern street food and nosing around colorful Chinese temples and shopfronts.