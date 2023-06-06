Surat Thani

Known in Thai as ‘City of Good People’, Surat Thani was once the seat of the ancient Srivijaya empire. Today, this typical Thai town is a busy transport hub moving cargo and people around the country. Travelers rarely linger here as they make their way to the popular islands of Ko Samui, Ko Pha-Ngan and Ko Tao, but it's a great stop if you enjoy real Thai working cities, good southern street food and nosing around colorful Chinese temples and shopfronts.

  • Pra Cha Rat Floating Market

    Pra Cha Rat Floating Market

    Surat Thani

    Park up in impressive Wat Bang Mai Bai, and cross the river along the tiny bridge with an ornate green and gold archway to enter a network of pathways…

  • Wat Sai Museum

    Wat Sai Museum

    Surat Thani

    This tiny museum housed inside a beautiful wooden hall is part of the Wat Sai complex. Built in 1932, it was occupied by Japanese troops during WWII in…

  • Ko Lamphu Public Park

    Ko Lamphu Public Park

    Surat Thani

    The beautiful green Island park of Ko Lamphu on the river Mae Nam Tapi is neatly landscaped around a central lake. There are various sports courts …

  • Wat Tridhammaram

    Wat Tridhammaram

    Surat Thani

    Enter via the narrow alley on Na Mueng street, topped by a beautiful sitting Buddha gate, heading straight for the doors of the white temple. Once there,…

  • Statue of Guanyin (Kwan Im)

    Statue of Guanyin (Kwan Im)

    Surat Thani

    This tall grey statue of the Buddhist bodhisattva of compassion (associated with the Mahayana tradition) is quite a sight, looking down from its elevated…

