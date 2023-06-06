Shop
Known in Thai as ‘City of Good People’, Surat Thani was once the seat of the ancient Srivijaya empire. Today, this typical Thai town is a busy transport hub moving cargo and people around the country. Travelers rarely linger here as they make their way to the popular islands of Ko Samui, Ko Pha-Ngan and Ko Tao, but it's a great stop if you enjoy real Thai working cities, good southern street food and nosing around colorful Chinese temples and shopfronts.
Surat Thani
Park up in impressive Wat Bang Mai Bai, and cross the river along the tiny bridge with an ornate green and gold archway to enter a network of pathways…
Surat Thani
This tiny museum housed inside a beautiful wooden hall is part of the Wat Sai complex. Built in 1932, it was occupied by Japanese troops during WWII in…
Surat Thani
The beautiful green Island park of Ko Lamphu on the river Mae Nam Tapi is neatly landscaped around a central lake. There are various sports courts …
Surat Thani
Enter via the narrow alley on Na Mueng street, topped by a beautiful sitting Buddha gate, heading straight for the doors of the white temple. Once there,…
Surat Thani
This tall grey statue of the Buddhist bodhisattva of compassion (associated with the Mahayana tradition) is quite a sight, looking down from its elevated…
