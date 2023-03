Spilling down from the island's highest points, this is the first of two waterfalls – close to each other – that are lovely in full spate, pouring frigid water into rock pools as they crash downhill towards the blue sea. The larger of the two, at 18m in height, this is the most famous waterfall on Samui. During the rainy season, the water cascades over ethereal purple rocks, to land in a superb, large pool for swimming at the base.