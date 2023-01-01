This lovely, secluded cove has a stretch of soft sand overlooked by green hills and is a superb choice for a relaxing day of swimming and snorkelling. With no proper roads leading to the beach, there is a genuine sense of exclusivity. Most people arrive by water taxi from Hat Khom or they pack a bag of water and don a pair of walking shoes and a sun hat to do the Chalok Lam to Bottle Beach Trek through the jungle.

If you do the hike, tell someone in Ban Chalok Lam before heading out and do it early in the morning or late in the afternoon, when it's cooler. The beach has a few bungalow operations for anyone wanting to stay overnight.