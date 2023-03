With crystal-clear waters and superb snorkelling, pretty Ao Tanot on the east coast also affords excellent rock-jumping opportunities from the huge boulders in the bay. If diving or snorkelling, look out for angelfish, coral trout and bannerfish. There's a sunken catamaran in the bay and several resort and bungalow rentals popular with families operate here if you do want to stay overnight and catch the splendid sunrise.