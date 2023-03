Next to Ko Tao school, this is the finest Buddhist temple on the island. It is a haven of peace and solitude and boasts a stunning white central building that displays intricate artistry and elegant design work in reds and golds. It looks particularly majestic at sunset, when the glow of the descending sun behind the temple gives the building an ethereal aura.

The temple is clearly visible along the main road leading out from Mae Hat towards Sairee Village.