Thrusting 54m into the heavens near Wat Pho, Ko Pha-Ngan's tallest Yang Na Yai (dipterocarpus alatus; ยางนา), said to be over 400 years old, is an astonishing sight in the heart of Ban Nok village. The aesthetically pleasing giant of nature is deemed by Ban Nok villagers to be sacred, which is why there are several small shrines near the foot of the tree and it is often garlanded with colourful ribbons.